Chhichhore: Sushant Singh Rajput – Shraddha Kapoor starrer witnesses growth at box office

New Delhi: Films on friendship are special and give us something worth remembering! '3 Idiots', 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', 'Veere Di Wedding' and 'Kai Po Che' are some films that give major friendship goals along with loads of laughter and emotions! Another film on the concept of friendship titled 'Chhichhore' is being loved by the audience and is getting a great response at the box office as well.

Directed by 'Dangal' fame Nitesh Tiwari, the film is based on the life of eight friends who reunite after several years in times of crisis. Indeed, no matter how much your friends drift apart, they will be right beside you in the hour of need!

The day one collections are now out and noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared them on Twitter. He wrote, “#Chhichhore jumps [67.35%] on Day 2... Glowing word of mouth is converting into enhanced footfalls and in turn, reflecting in its BO numbers... Expect further growth on Day 3... Eyes ₹ 35 cr [+/-] total in its weekend... Fri 7.32 cr, Sat 12.25 cr. Total: ₹ 19.57 cr. #India biz.”

The film released on September 6 and got rave reviews. The word of mouth and positive reviews effect can be seen in collections.

It stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Kumar Shukla and Prateik Babbar among others.

So, are your weekend plans sorted yet?