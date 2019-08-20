Comedian Rajat Rawail joins 'Coolie No.1' cast

Bangkok: Actor Rajat Rawail, who impressed the audience with his comic act in "Bodyguard", has joined the cast of the Varun Dhawan-starrer, "Coolie No.1".

Sharing the news, Varun took to Instagram Stories and wrote: "Working with my favourite Rajat."

He also posted a photograph in which he can be seen sharing smiles with Rajat.

The film is a remake of David Dhawan's 1995 hit, "Coolie No.1". The original film starred Karisma Kapoor and Govinda, while the new one features Varun along with Sara Ali Khan.

Actors like Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Jaaved Jaaferi will also be seen playing pivotal roles in the remake.