Commercial stars a boost for content-driven films: Richa Chadha

Mumbai: Actress Richa Chadha feels content-driven cinema is currently getting highlighted in Bollywood because commercial stars and production houses are getting involved in such projects.

"We always used to make content-driven films but now they are getting highlighted because commercial actors and commercial production houses are becoming part of such kind of films and I feel that it's a huge change," Richa said.

The actress was interacting with the media at the special screening of her new film "Section 375" along with her co-actor Meera Chopra on Wednesday in Mumbai. She is eager to know the audience reaction to the courtroom drama, which casts her in the role of a public prosecutor. The film is based on Section 375 of Indian Penal Code.

"We have done our job so now; we are just waiting to see what audience thinks about our film. I am really excited to see what's people have to say about the film. After watching the film, one girl and one boy complimented me by saying that ‘thank you for making this kind of film' so, I am feeling glad that audience is appreciating the film," said Richa.

She added: "I think this film revolves around a critical subject and the role which I enacted in this film was quite challenging but I think this film has shaped up really well. It has really good cast and script, and Ajay Bahl has done really good job as a director of the film."

Asked what message "Section 375" gives to the audience, Richa said: "Films don't give message but entertain people. I just hope that after the release of this film people start talking about the issue highlighted in the film."

Meera Chopra, who plays the role of rape victim in the film, shared her feeling: "I feel everybody should watch this film because it's very relevant in today's time. It's talking about something which layman doesn't know. I didn't know much about section 375 before doing this film. I hope people appreciate the film and my performance in it."

"Section 375" is directed by Ajay Bahl, and stars Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadda, Rahul Bhatt and Meera Chopra. The film hits the cinemas on September 13.