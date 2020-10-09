CONFIRMED! Amitabh Bachchan joins Prabhas, Deepika Padukone in next film, first look glimpse inside

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has come on board the yet-to-be-titled venture starring Baahubali Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. The project marks the celebration of the 50 long years of the Vyjayanthi Films - a production house bankrolling it.

The untitled venture will be directed by 'Mahanati' fame filmmaker Nag Ashwin. Big B confirmed the news and tweeted with his first look glimpse. He thanked the makers with a heartfelt note reading: T 3685 - An honour and a privilege to be a part of this momentous & most ambitious venture .. and my greetings for the completion of 50 years for

@VyjayanthiFilms .. may you celebrate another 50 .. and on !!

In July this year, the announcement regarding the project starring Prabhas and Deepika was made.

Earlier, director Nag Ashwin had expressed his excitement over the casting and was quoted as saying: "I'm very excited to see Deepika play this character. It is something no mainstream lead has done before and will be quite a surprise for everyone. The pairing of Deepika and Prabhas will be one of the main highlights of the film and the story between them, I believe will be something audiences will carry in their hearts for years to come."