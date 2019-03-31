Confirmed! Here's when Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3' will go on floors

New Delhi: Salman Khan and Prabhu Deva have joined forces after 10 long years and are set to work together on 'Dabangg 3'. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha and has been high on the buzzword for a long time. Fans have been eager to know when their favourite cop Chulbul Pandey will be back and looks like the waiting period has finally come to an end.

As per noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film will go on floors tomorrow, that is April 1 2019.

Adarsh took to Twitter to share the news.

He wrote, “BIGGG NEWS... Salman Khan - director Prabhu Dheva reunite after #Wanted, after 10 years... The third instalment in #Dabangg film series is ready to take off... #Dabangg3 shoot begins tomorrow [1 April 2019]... Chulbul Pandey is back!”

BIGGG NEWS... Salman Khan - director Prabhu Dheva reunite after #Wanted, after 10 years... The third instalment in #Dabangg film series is ready to take off... #Dabangg3 shoot begins tomorrow [1 April 2019]... Chulbul Pandey is back! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 31, 2019

The film is produced by Arbaaz Khan and is sequel to the 2012 super-hit film Dabangg 2. Both films of the 'Dabangg' franchise have been loved by the audiences and it will be interesting to see what the team has to offer in the third instalment.