Confirmed: Kartik Aaryan To Romance Triptii Dimri In Aashiqui 3

In an exclusive update, it has been revealed that Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is set to star opposite the talented Triptii Dimri in the much-anticipated "Aashiqui 3," a film co-helmed by acclaimed director Anurag Basu and visionary producer Bhushan Kumar. The project is slated to go into production in 2024, adding a new chapter to the iconic "Aashiqui" franchise.

As per news reports, the exciting pairing of Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri is for this romantic venture. Anurag Basu's directorial expertise, coupled with Bhushan Kumar's prolific production record, promises a compelling cinematic experience for audiences.

The reports hint at the film being a significant collaboration, with the production scheduled to kick off in 2024. As fans eagerly anticipate the next installment in the beloved "Aashiqui" series, the Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri pairing adds an extra layer of anticipation to the project. Stay tuned for more updates on this highly awaited Bollywood venture.

Kartik Aaryan, known for his roles in romantic comedies, is set to venture into a new realm with an intense romantic musical drama. Having primarily graduated from rom-coms, this marks a significant shift for the actor as he delves into a world of love stories, exploring the more profound aspects of romance. The prospect has sparked excitement in Kartik, who is eager to embrace this fresh narrative and showcase a different facet of his acting prowess.

Alongside Aashiqui 3, Kartik has another project on the horizon – Anees Bazmee's directorial venture, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, scheduled for a Diwali release next year. This diverse lineup reflects Kartik Aaryan's versatility as he navigates through various genres, promising audiences an engaging cinematic experience.

Tripti Dimri, riding high on the success of her recent film, "Animal," is currently collaborating with Vicky Kaushal on a project titled 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam.' Pictures of the duo filming a song have sparked anticipation for the new onscreen pairing. In a recent interview, Dimri candidly shared her insights on working alongside the talented actor. Expressing enthusiasm, she shed light on the collaborative process and the camaraderie that unfolded on set.