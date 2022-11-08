topStoriesenglish
CONFIRMED: Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan to appear in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3!

Hot Scoope: While Salman will be seen in Pathaan, now SRK will also be seen in Tiger 3 and an extensive shooting schedule is being planned to shoot this exciting portion immediately.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 02:02 PM IST

New Delhi: Filmmaker Aditya Chopra is building the biggest Indian franchise with his concept of the spy universe that will be an action spectacle for audiences. Pathaan (SRK), Tiger (Salman Khan) and War (Hrithik Roshan). While it is confirmed that Salman Khan as Tiger will appear in Pathaan, now we have confirmed information that Shah Rukh Khan will appear in Tiger 3 for a mind-boggling sequence! 

"Shah Rukh Khan will shoot for Tiger 3 immediately after Pathaan release, thus confirming his presence in the Tiger franchise! In Aditya Chopra’s spy universe, the paths of SRK, Salman and Hrithik will constantly cross to build up the grand finale of the spy universe. While Salman will be seen in Pathaan, now SRK will also be seen in Tiger 3 and an extensive shooting schedule is being planned to shoot this exciting portion immediately after Pathaan’s release on Jan 25, 2023!" reveals a top industry source.

The source added, "This will be a massively mounted action sequence where Pathaan and Tiger come together for a very crucial scene. This will also be a huge cinematic moment for audiences to love. The spy universe is turning out to be deliciously thrilling because it brings the biggest superstars together in a riveting, edge of the seat sequences that are important for the plot too move forward. Now, all eyes on when Hrithik Roshan will enter the spy universe!"

