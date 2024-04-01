Crew Box Office Collection Day 3 : Tabu, Kareena, And Kriti Starrer 'Crew' Made A Splash At The Box Office !

Tabu-Kareena Kapoor-Kriti Sanon Movie Total Collection: 'Crew' starring Bollywood's three powerpuff girls Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon hit the theaters on March 29. After a huge buzz on social media, 'Crew Movie' is getting a lot of positive response in theatres. From critics to the audience, the film is garnering praises. In such a situation, after earning more than 20 crores worldwide on the opening day, 'Crew' has made a splash at the box office on Sunday too.

'Crew' is printing notes in full swing!

According to Sacnilk's early trends report, Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's film has earned around Rs 10.25 crore at the national box office on the third day i.e. Sunday. However, these figures are based on early trends, which may be slightly different from the real one.

The makers of 'Crew' have also revealed the collection figures of the first and second day of the film on social media. According to which, 'Crew' had earned Rs 20.7 crore worldwide on the first day. So on the second day, a collection of Rs 20.06 crore was made worldwide.

Let us tell you, Tabu Movies, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon's film 'Crew' was released in theaters on holidays. Since it hit the theaters on Good Friday, the crew got a long weekend to earn. Now it remains to be seen whether Bollywood's Powerpuff Girls film passes the Monday test or not.

Along with Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Films, Kriti, Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma have also appeared in important roles in the film 'Crew'. The film has been directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and produced jointly by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Digvijay Singh.