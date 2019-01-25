Crew member dies during Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Kabir Singh' shoot in Mussoorie

New Delhi: An unfortunate incident took place at the sets of Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Kabir Singh'. A 30-year-old crew member named Ramu died in Mussoorie during the shooting of the film was on.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Ramu was in charge of the checking the generator. He worked with a generator company in Premnagar, Dehradun. The shoot took place at a 5-star hotel where he breathed his last. Ramu was responsible was keeping an eye on the functioning of the generator.

Reportedly, the hotel has denied any such incident taking place.

The police officer told Hindustan Times, “Ramu was checking the oil in the generator when the muffler he was wearing got caught in the fan of the generator and he got pulled in it as well. He was taken to Max Hospital in Dehradun where he was declared dead. His family members have been informed about it.”

'Kabir Singh' is jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series. Shahid will reportedly be seen playing an alcoholic surgeon who goes on a self-destructive path after his ex-lover marries someone else.

The film is scheduled to hit the screens June 21, 2019.