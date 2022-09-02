Cuttputlli Release (Disney+ Hotstar) Duration: 134 Mins

Director: Ranjit M Tewari

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta, Chandrachur Singh and Hrishita Bhatt

Rating: ****

Pooja Entertainment's latest offering, Cuttputlli, starring Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles, is released on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. The movie is directed by Ranjit Tewari and also stars Sargun Mehta, Gurpreet Ghuggi and Chandrachur Singh.



Pooja Entertainment’s 'Cuttputlli' is an intense thrilling murder mystery drama that will impress you with its well-structured storyline, decent production value and some of the most outstanding performances.



The movie revolves around a psychotic killer who targets schoolgirls. A police officer is on a mission to track him down.



The filmmaker doesn’t waste any time building the narrative, he gets right into the heart of the murder mystery and slowly the characters are revealed, building up the tension and chase. The story is so intricate that viewers have to keenly watch and pay attention to every development on the screen. The film offers a well-balanced dose of action, drama and family sentiment at precise moments.



A twisted and tormented individual goes on a killing spree, targeting school girls for no apparent reason. The entire valley of Kasualii is shaken by these deaths.



Akshay Kumar, who plays a cop in the film, is driven and motivated to catch the killer. We all have seen him donning a uniform before, but this one is more controlled, balanced, intelligent, and a real character he has played in a long time.



Rakul Preet Singh backs her character with a strong and nuanced performance. Her role is powerful and she makes a proper impact.



Actors Chandrachur Singh, Sargun Mehta, Hrishita Bhatt and Gurpreet Gugghi, play their parts with ease and shine when needed.

The BGM and cinematography are yet another strong pillars on which this thriller works, the subtlety and quick change of mood with music is amazing in the film.



There are too many action thrillers on OTT, but this one is a genre in itself, strong storyline, amazing production value and stellar performances will make Cuttputlli a smashing hit.



A perfect watch for a content-oriented and intelligent movie-watching crowd!