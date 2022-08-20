NewsEntertainmentMovies
CUTTPUTLLI TRAILER

Cuttputlli trailer: Akshay Kumar's thrilling quest to find serial killer is on - Watch

Cuttputlli trailer: The film's plot follows the small town cop in his pursuit of the person behind serial killings plaguing Kasauli. 

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 03:51 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Cuttputlli trailer: Akshay Kumar's thrilling quest to find serial killer is on - Watch

New Delhi: The first trailer for the Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh starrer upcoming film, Cuttputlli, has been unveiled on Saturday with the movie set to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from September 2 onwards.

In the movie, Akshay plays the role of Arjan Sethi, the dutiful sub-inspector who took an oath to keep the people of Kasauli safe. However, fate has other plans as the killer strikes from the shadows of terror, leaving behind no trace of evidence, except a body.

The film's plot follows the small town cop in his pursuit of the person behind serial killings plaguing Kasauli. Intrigued by the recurring pattern of the murders, Sethi embarks on a thrilling roller coaster ride where he seeks to find the link between the murders and the face behind them. During his investigations, the murderer's presence rings closer to home as his life, family, and love face the killer`s ire in a twisted turn of fate.

Speaking about the upcoming film, in a statement, Akshay said, "Set once upon a time in Kasauli amidst the backdrop of nature`s beauty, the film unveils incidents of ugly killings. It's filled with enthralling twists and turns. I play an underdog investigation officer, Arjan Sethi who is on a trail to catch the psychopath killer whose motives are unpredictable and unclear. Here, revenge is an illusion and the last act of the movie is unthinkable and will take you by total surprise - and that`s what makes it unique!!"

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Pooja Entertainment, the film has been directed by Ranjit M Tewari. Cuttputlli also stars Sargun Mehta and Chandrachur Singh in pivotal roles. 

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Understand 'management of life' from Shri Krishna
DNA Video
DNA: When will 'thug' bond of pharma company-doctors break?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is AAP scared if the liquor policy is right?
DNA Video
DNA: Special report on the country's unclaimed treasure
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over Sanna Marin's party?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: AAP's 'addiction of power' on new liquor policy?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Doctors' hearts swing On Dolo?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Putin offers Russian mothers money to have 10 children
DNA Video
DNA: Taiwan really isn't afraid of China?