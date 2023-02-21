Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023: 'The Kashmir Files,' 'RRR' win big at International Film Festival

New Delhi: SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' and Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' bagged the Dadasaheb International Film Festival Awards. 'RRR' received the International Film of the Year and 'The Kashmir Files' bagged one for Best Film.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took the news to Twitter and shared pictures and announcement video from the award ceremony. He wrote, "#TheKashmirFiles wins the ‘Best Film’ award at #DadaSahebPhalkeAwards2023. “This award is dedicated to all the victims of terrorism and to all the people of India for your blessings.”"

ANNOUNCEMENT:#TheKashmirFiles wins the ‘Best Film’ award at #DadaSahebPhalkeAwards2023.

“This award is dedicated to all the victims of terrorism and to all the people of India for your blessings.” pic.twitter.com/MdwikOiL44 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) February 21, 2023

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor swept the Dadasaheb Phalke International film festival awards 2023, held at a five-star hotel in Mumbai on Monday. Alia won the best actress award for portraying the iconic character Gangubai in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', while Ranbir was named the best actor for 'Brahmastra'. 'Kantara' fame actor Rishabh Shetty was chosen as the Best Promising Actor.

Varun Dhawan was given the Critics Best Actor Award for 'Bhediya.' Anupam Kher was adjudged Most Versatile Actor for 'The Kashmir Files.' Rekha was honored for her contribution to the film industry.

As per their official website, the festival celebrates the brilliance of the Indian film industry by making an effort to acknowledge and aid nascent projects by bringing them to mainstream audiences.