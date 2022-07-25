Mumbai: The trailer of Alia Bhatt-starrer `Darlings` is out and it has been trending ever since it was unveiled by the makers on Monday afternoon. Produced by Gauri Khan, Alia and Gaurav Verma, `Darlings` marks the feature film debut of director Jasmeet K Reen. The film is touted as a dark comedy, which also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in lead roles.



`Darlings` explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo trying to find their place in Mumbai, seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds. The 2-minute-34 second trailer shows Alia and Shefali lodging a missing complaint for Alia`s missing husband Vijay Varma. However, there is a twist. Later in the trailer, Alia is seen seeking revenge on her husband who treated her badly.







The trailer sheds light on the sensitive topic of domestic abuse through a humorous lens.Talking about the same, debutant director Jasmeet K Reen said, "It`s been an exceptionally fulfilling creative journey from inception to seeing it come alive, along with the team at Red Chillies and Eternal Sunshine. This is my first film and I am fortunate to have worked with such amazing actors and a world class crew who have given the film more than I could ask for. I hope that Darlings will engage and entertain audiences and I can't wait to take my film global with Netflix."



Producer and COO, Red Chillies Entertainment, Gaurav Verma added, "We have been overwhelmed with the love that the teaser has garnered. It`s been an amazing experience working with some of the best in the industry on Darlings, whether it`s in terms of music, technicians, actors, writers and many more. We are extremely proud of the film we have put together, helmed by Jasmeet and in partnership with Alia Bhatt`s Eternal Sunshine Productions. I am excited to see the response and chatter of global viewers streaming the film on Netflix."



`Darlings` is all set to premiere on Netlflix on August 5.