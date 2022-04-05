हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Dasvi

Dasvi song ‘Ghani Trip’: Chaudhary ji aka Abhishek Bachchan grooves with Yami Gautam, Nimrat Kaur in peppy track

New Delhi: A new song titled ‘Ghani Trip’ from Abhishek Bachchan starrer Dasvi was released on Tuesday. The peppy track has Abhishek, who plays the role of a jat politician turned student,dance with Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. The two can be seen in their respective avatars in the film, that are -a strict IPS officer and feisty Abhishek Bachchan aka Chaudhary ji’s fiesty wife Bimla Devi, who accidently becomes a Chief Minister. 

‘Ghani Trip’ is composed by Sachin-Jigar, the tune is crooned by Mellow D, Kirti Sagathia and Sachin-Jigar, and penned by Ashish Pandit. The foot tapping melody perfectly captures the swag of the film, and its thumping beats are sure to be a super hit on dance floors all over. The song’s lyrics are a desi delight as well!

Produced by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, ‘Dasvi’ is directed by Tushar Jalota, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur among others. The social comedy will stream on Jio Cinema and Netflix from 7th of April 2022.

