DE DE PYAAR DE 2

'De De Pyaar De 2': Rakul Preet Singh On Board For Romantic Comedy Sequel

Rakul Preet Singh is set to dazzle fans once more in 'De De Pyaar De 2', as she announces her involvement in the sequel with an excited social media post.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 17, 2024, 02:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'De De Pyaar De 2': Rakul Preet Singh On Board For Romantic Comedy Sequel (Image: IMDb)

New Delhi: Rakul Preet Singh, known for her enchanting screen presence, is set to captivate audiences once again in the highly anticipated sequel, 'De De Pyaar De 2'. The actress has recently taken to social media to announce her involvement in the project, creating a buzz among her fans.

In a recent Instagram post, Rakul shared a snapshot of her script with the caption:

"#ddpd2 Here we go!! Scenes for this schedule It's always so much fun to create a character and live her journey! Ok off to learning dialogue now! Gn"

This update marks the beginning of her new role in the sequel, and fans are eagerly anticipating how Rakul will bring her signature charm to the film. Her previous on-screen chemistry with co-star Ajay Devgn was well-received, and her return to the franchise is expected to be a major highlight for her supporters.

As production kicks off, excitement is building for 'De De Pyaar De 2', with audiences looking forward to seeing Rakul Preet Singh's captivating performance once again.

