De De Pyaar De collections: Ajay Devgn starrer crosses Rs 50 cr mark at Box Office

New Delhi: Superstar Ajay Devgn's latest release 'De De Pyaar De' starring Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh has hit it off quite well at the Box Office. The audience has given it a big thumbs up and this rom-com has smoothly crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the ticket counters.

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures with fans. He wrote: “#DeDePyaarDe crosses ₹ 50 cr on Day 5... Trends strongly on weekdays... Fri 10.41 cr [incl Thu previews], Sat 13.39 cr, Sun 14.74 cr, Mon 6.19 cr, Tue 6.10 cr. Total: ₹ 50.83 cr. India biz. #DDPD.”

The movie has been helmed by debutant director Akiv Ali.

The movie is written and co-produced by Luv Ranjan of 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama series' and 'Sony Ke Titu Ki Sweety' fame. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

'De De Pyaar De' trailer was also been well-received by the fans. Besides Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, the film also stars Tabu in a pivotal part.

It hit the screens on May 17, 2019. This was Rakul Preet's first film with Ajay and Tabu in the lead.