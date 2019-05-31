De De Pyaar De collections: Ajay Devgn starrer maintains solid grip at Box Office

New Delhi: Superstar Ajay Devgan's latest rom-com 'De De Pyaar De' has hit a solid punch with the audiences. The movie by debutant director Akiv Ali has got a big thumbs up from the viewers as it slowly inches towards entering the Rs 100 crore mark.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures with fans. He wrote: #DeDePyaarDe is a metro success... Found patronage in select cities, but couldn’t score big numbers in mass circuits... [Week 2] Fri 3.58 cr, Sat 4.78 cr, Sun 5.68 cr, Mon 2.73 cr, Tue 2.37 cr, Wed 2.23 cr, Thu 2.07 cr. Total: ₹ 84.49 cr. India biz. #DDPD

#DeDePyaarDe biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 61.05 cr

Week 2: ₹ 23.44 cr

Total: ₹ 84.49 cr

As mentioned earlier, has one more weekend to score, before #Bharat takes over on Wed. India biz. #DDPD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 31, 2019

The movie is written and co-produced by Luv Ranjan of 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama series' and 'Sony Ke Titu Ki Sweety' fame. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

'De De Pyaar De' trailer was also been well-received by the fans. Besides Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, the film also stars Tabu in a pivotal part.

It hit the screens on May 17, 2019. This was Rakul Preet's first film with Ajay and Tabu in the lead.