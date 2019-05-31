close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

World Cup 2019

Mobile Reporter

Election

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
de de pyaar de

De De Pyaar De collections: Ajay Devgn starrer maintains solid grip at Box Office

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

De De Pyaar De collections: Ajay Devgn starrer maintains solid grip at Box Office

New Delhi: Superstar Ajay Devgan's latest rom-com 'De De Pyaar De' has hit a solid punch with the audiences. The movie by debutant director Akiv Ali has got a big thumbs up from the viewers as it slowly inches towards entering the Rs 100 crore mark.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures with fans. He wrote: #DeDePyaarDe is a metro success... Found patronage in select cities, but couldn’t score big numbers in mass circuits... [Week 2] Fri 3.58 cr, Sat 4.78 cr, Sun 5.68 cr, Mon 2.73 cr, Tue 2.37 cr, Wed 2.23 cr, Thu 2.07 cr. Total: ₹ 84.49 cr. India biz. #DDPD

The movie is written and co-produced by Luv Ranjan of 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama series' and 'Sony Ke Titu Ki Sweety' fame. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

'De De Pyaar De' trailer was also been well-received by the fans. Besides Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, the film also stars Tabu in a pivotal part.

It hit the screens on May 17, 2019. This was Rakul Preet's first film with Ajay and Tabu in the lead.

 

 

 

Tags:
de de pyaar deDe De Pyaar De collectionsDe De Pyaar De box office collectionsAjay Devgn
Next
Story

Veeru Devgan will be proud of me: Rohit Shetty

Must Watch

PT20M21S

Modi cabinet portfolios revealed: Amit Shah gets Home, Nirmala Sitharaman finance