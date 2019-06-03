close

De De Pyaar De collections: Ajay Devgn starrer refuses to slow down at Box Office

The movie has been directed by debutant filmmaker Akiv Ali.

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn's latest release 'De De Pyaar De' is a big hit at the Box Office. People have appreciated the rom-com with a big heart as the collection figures are showing an upward trend each day.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures with fans. He wrote: “#DeDePyaarDe is eyeing ₹ cr, but it’s a wait-and-watch situation since #Bharat arrives on Wed... Has good chances of retaining screens [metros] since AA Films is distributing both, #Bharat and #DDPD... [Week 3] Fri 1.96 cr, Sat 2.82 cr, Sun 3.81 cr. Total: ₹ 93.08 cr.”

'De De Pyaar De' trailer was also been well-received by the fans. Besides Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, the film also stars Tabu in a pivotal part.

It hit the screens on May 17, 2019. This was Rakul Preet's first film with Ajay and Tabu in the lead.

The movie is written and co-produced by Luv Ranjan of 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama series' and 'Sony Ke Titu Ki Sweety' fame. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

The movie has been directed by debutant filmmaker Akiv Ali.

 

