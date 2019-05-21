De De Pyaar De collections: Ajay Devgn starrer stays strong at Box Office

New Delhi: The very intense B-Town superstar Ajay Devgn's latest romcom 'De De Pyaar De' featuring Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh has opened to rave reviews. The film has set the Box Office on fire and is maintaining a solid ground.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared it with fans. He wrote: “#DeDePyaarDe puts up a strong total on Mon... Plexes [Mumbai, Delhi-NCR] are driving the biz... Needs to maintain the pace on weekdays to cover lost ground... Fri 10.41 cr [incl Thu previews], Sat 13.39 cr, Sun 14.74 cr, Mon 6.19 cr. Total: ₹ 44.73 cr. India biz. #DDPD.”

The movie is written and co-produced by Luv Ranjan of 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama series' and 'Sony Ke Titu Ki Sweety' fame. 'De De Pyaar De' marks the directorial debut of Akiv Ali. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

'De De Pyaar De' trailer was also been well-received by the fans. Besides Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, the film also stars Tabu in a pivotal part.

It hit the screens on May 17, 2019.

So, have you seen 'De De Pyaar De' as yet?