Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Takes The Internet By Storm With Heartwarming BTS Post As Ram Leela Clocks 10 Years

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh has making waves in the industry. Now, as 'Ram Leela' clocks 10 years, the power couple has taken the internet by a storm with Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directorial 'Ram Leela' was a huge hit among masses. It was also the first of the trio’s work together. In a delightful stroll down memory lane, the couple recently took to Instagram to commemorate the 10th anniversary of their first film together 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.'

The actors shared a series of throwback pictures, offering fans a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes moments that made the film special. The affectionate and intimate pictures showcased the real-life chemistry between the real life couple, captivating fans and reigniting the nostalgia surrounding their on-screen romance. The pair also shared pictures of Ranveer with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Priyanka Chopra from the sets of the film.

Among the shared images, a notable photograph shed light on the challenges Deepika faced during the filming of the popular Nagada track. The couple shared a picture of Deepika Padukone's injured and blistered feet, providing a reminder of the dedication and hard work that goes into creating cinematic magic. The pair captioned the post saying, “10 years of RamLeela - the one that changed our lives .. in more ways than one!”

As fans reminisced about the film that marked the beginning of Ranveer and Deepika's on-screen collaborations, the throwback pictures sparked a wave of admiration and appreciation for the enduring charm of "Ram-Leela” that completes 10 years today.