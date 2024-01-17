trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2710648
Deepika Padukone Lauds The Team Of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Says 'And Another One...'

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan has been helmed by debutant director Arjun Varain Singh, backed by Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in collaboration with Tiger Baby's Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar. 

New Delhi: Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films have treated the masses with one of the most pertinent and heart-touching film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav starrer Kho Gaye Hum Kahan has been accepted wholeheartedly by the audiences for its captivating narration, stellar performances and a subject that beautifully captures the changing dynamics of  relationships in today’s digitalised world.

While the film received love and praise from the audiences, many prominent names from the industry also couldn't stop raving about the Arjun Varain Singh directorial. Recently, Deepika Padukone congratulated the team of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and taking to her social media she wrote,

"And another one... Congratulations Guys! #KhoGayeHumKahan @arjunvariansingh @ananyapanday @siddhantchaturvedi @gouravadarsh @tigerbabyofficial @excelmovies" 

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan has been helmed by debutant director Arjun Varain Singh, backed by Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in collaboration with Tiger Baby's Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar. The film is now streaming on Netflix. 

