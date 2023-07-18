trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2636889
NewsEntertainmentMovies
DEEPIKA PADUKONE

Deepika Padukone's Compelling First Look From Project K Out

Scheduled to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024, 'Project K' is set to revolutionize Indian cinema and redefine the genre of science fiction.

Last Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 09:31 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Deepika Padukone's Compelling First Look From Project K Out Photo courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Finally, the wait is over. Makers of the upcoming sci-fi 'Project K’ on Monday unveiled the long-awaited official first look of Deepika Padukone. Taking to Twitter, Vyjayanthi Movies treated fans with the first look of Deepika and captioned it, "A hope comes to light, for a better tomorrow. This is @DeepikaPadukone from #ProjectK. First Glimpse on July 20 (USA) & July 21 (INDIA). To know #WhatisProjectK stay tuned and subscribe: 
http://bit.ly/VyjayanthiMovies…"

Deepika Padukone's official first look has left fans intrigued. In the sepia-toned visual, she exudes an intense avatar, leaving viewers eager to unravel the mysteries that lie within the film's narrative.


cre Trending Stories

Also Read: Wonderful Names For Baby Girls Inspired By Shiv Puran

 

'Project K' is billed as a dystopian science fiction film about a futuristic reimagining of the Hindu God Vishnu. Nag Ashwin, the director of the National Award-winning film Mahanati, is directing Project K. The film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, with a budget of several hundred crores.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor Spotted With Rumoured Beau Shikhar Pahariya In Car, Duo Twins In White

Set to make its grand debut in the iconic H Hall at San Diego Comic-Con, 'Project K' boasts an ensemble cast of some of the biggest stars in the industry, including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. This multilingual film has captivated audiences worldwide with its promise of a groundbreaking cinematic experience.

Kicking off the SDCC celebration, Vyjayanthi Movies will offer fans a look at the film as part of an opening night party on July 19.

On July 20, the film's team will host a panel titled "This is Project K: First Glimpse of India's Mytho-Sci-fi Epic" with Deepika, Prabhas and Haasan during which the film's full title, teaser trailer and release date will be revealed, Variety reported.

Also Read: My Face Looks F**ked Up: Urfi Javed Regrets Getting Eye-Fillers After Being Trolled

 

Interestingly, the stars will also feature in a performance on SDCC's largest stage."This exclusive event will transport guests into India's most ambitious cinematic universe yet with their captivating storytelling, futuristic setting, and 'Spice Punk' aesthetic inspired by the film," the producers said in a statement.

Director Ashwin also expressed excitement. He said, "We are thrilled to present 'Project K"s debut at San Diego Comic-Con. India's storytelling tradition has ancient roots, with its epics serving as the origins for many civilizations worldwide. A world as big as this needs a platform as big to introduce it to the people. Comic-Con felt like the perfect place, where the honesty and enthusiasm needed for 'Project K' will be found."

Scheduled to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024, 'Project K' is set to revolutionize Indian cinema and redefine the genre of science fiction.

Apart from this, Deepika also has Siddharth Anand's next aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' opposite Hrithik Roshan in her kitty.

This is her second film with director Siddharth Anand after they delivered this year's biggest hit, 'Pathaan'. 'Fighter', which is scheduled to release on January 25 next year, will also star Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi.

She also has a special dance number in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan'.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded