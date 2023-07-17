Janhvi Kapoor Spotted With Rumoured Beau Shikhar Pahariya In Car, Duo Twins In White

New Delhi: Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who has lately been busy promoting her upcoming romantic-drama 'Bawaal', was spotted travelling with her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. The two were spotted by the shutterbugs travelling in the same car together amid heavy rains in Mumbai. The actor was decked up in an all-white casual outfit and was seen smiling at the camerapersons.

JANHVI KAPOOR's LOVE LIFE

Janhvi Kapoor is these days rumoured to be dating Shikhar Pahariya but the two have not really spoken about their relationship in public. Shikhar is the grandson of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde. The duo have often been spotted together at various events, parties and airport. Their social media PDA is also noticed by fans on and off.



The actor was recently trolled massively for allegedly morphing her photo while promoting her upcoming film. The actor recently shared a bunch of pictures from one of the promotional events and looked absolutely stunning. She was seen flaunting her hourglass figure in the floral print bodycon dress. She paired her dress with scarlet red coloured tie-up heels.

While her fans drooled over her new sets of photos, a few of the users caught the editing that she did, and trolled her massively on social media. "Someone is going to lose their job," wrote a Twitter user as she posted Janhvi's photo. Another person said, "Her leg looks like horse legs so thin like a stick. "Itni dieting ke baad bhi why do they need editing," mentioned another person.

Someone is going to lose their job. pic.twitter.com/ptOhPLJ0Wm July 15, 2023

Speaking of her upcoming film 'Bawaal', it will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories on July 21. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari's Earthsky Pictures. It marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration of Varun and Janhvi.

The film was originally scheduled to have a theatrical release on April 7, 2023. However, the makers decided to skip the theatre route and premiere it directly on the OTT. The romantic-drama went on floors in Lucknow in April 2022. The team later travelled to Warsaw, Poland, and Amsterdam, the Netherlands for the film shoot.

'Bawaal' is said to be a love story. It went on floors in April in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The shooting took place in Paris, Berlin, Poland, Amsterdam, Krakow and Warsaw, along with a brief portion in India as well. As per HT, the action directors and stuntmen for the film have been hired from Germany. The film's crew includes more than 700 people.

Janhvi Kapoor will also share screen space with Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in a new thriller titled 'Ulajh', the first picture look of which was dropped a few days back.