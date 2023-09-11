New Delhi: As 'Jawan' is winning hearts the nation over, one of the most stand-out scenes in the film features Deepika Padukone, whose entry in the frame was welcomed by claps and whistles in theatres. In the scene, Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan engage in entertaining banter while going toe-to-toe with a fight sequence. Apart from looking like a desi femme fatale, bringing great stature and commanding the screen with her presence, Deepika also looks like a formidable opponent opposite the charismatic Shah Rukh Khan and holds her own in the scene.

It's a testament to Deepika's prowess as a superstar that she effortlessly matches the energy and charisma of the 'King of Bollywood’.

Among iconic Bollywood pairs that are cherished and celebrated by audiences are Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan, whose on-screen chemistry has enthralled fans in films like 'Om Shanti Om', 'Chennai Express' and 'Pathaan'. The chemistry between Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan has always been a crowd-pleaser, and 'Jawan' is no exception. Their on-screen magic continues to captivate audiences, and their collaborations in 'Pathan' and 'Jawan' this year have only heightened the excitement among fans.

Deepika Padukone's special appearance in 'Jawan' is not just an extended cameo; it's a show-stealing moment that reaffirms her status as Bollywood’s Numero Uno female superstar. Her electrifying presence, witty banter, and action-packed sequences in the film have left fans eagerly anticipating more collaborations between this iconic pair.

In the world of Bollywood, some things never change, and the enchanting and the mesmerising chemistry between Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly one of them.