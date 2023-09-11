The Zee News Entertainment LIVE blog is loaded with hot brewing updates from the world of glamour, showbiz and stars's high and mighty lives. Shah Rukh Khan, who has been basking in the success of 'Jawan', recently hinted his fans about the second installment for the action-entertainer during an 'AskMeAnything' interaction. Sunny Deol opened about his fallout with Shah Rukh Khan after they starred together in Yash Chopra's 'Darr', which released in 1993 and called it 'childish'. The buzz for Salman Khan-hosted realtiy show 'Bigg Boss 17' has been significantly high among the fans. Speculations are high that BB OTT 2 winner and Youtuber Elvish Yadav, content creater Abhishek Malhan, Lebanese model Jad Hadid, TikToker Manisha Rani will be seen in the next season of the show.

