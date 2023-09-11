LIVE |Today's Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz: Sunny Deol Opens Up On Feud With Shah Rukh Khan
The Zee News Entertainment LIVE blog is loaded with hot brewing updates from the world of glamour, showbiz and stars's high and mighty lives. Shah Rukh Khan, who has been basking in the success of 'Jawan', recently hinted his fans about the second installment for the action-entertainer during an 'AskMeAnything' interaction. Sunny Deol opened about his fallout with Shah Rukh Khan after they starred together in Yash Chopra's 'Darr', which released in 1993 and called it 'childish'. The buzz for Salman Khan-hosted realtiy show 'Bigg Boss 17' has been significantly high among the fans. Speculations are high that BB OTT 2 winner and Youtuber Elvish Yadav, content creater Abhishek Malhan, Lebanese model Jad Hadid, TikToker Manisha Rani will be seen in the next season of the show.
Entertainment News: Jawan Screened For Indian Army
A special screening of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan' was organised for real-life heroes in Mumbai on Sunday. Director Atlee marked his presence at the film's screening specially held for Indian Army men, police officers and traffic police personnel in Mumbai. Take a look at the pictures from the screening. 'Jawan' hit the theatres on September 7 and since then it has taken the box office by storm. It has collected Rs 68.72 crore nett in India on its third day at the box office. The collection of the Hindi version of the film now stands at Rs 180.45 crore in India.