Despite competition from 'Dream Girl', Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Chhichhore' remains strong at box office

New Delhi: Director Nitesh Tiwari's ensemble star cast film 'Chhichhore' has emerged a hit at the box office. After garnering rave reviews from critics and audience, it witnessed a massive growth in collections and is still going strong. Despite Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl' release on September 13, the film continues raking in moolah.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections on Twitter. He wrote, “#Chhichhore is displaying strong legs at the BO... Continues to surprise with solid trending on [second] Fri... Remains unstoppable, despite a strong opponent [#DreamGirl]... Expect bigger numbers on [second] Sat and Sun... [Week 2] Fri 5.34 cr. Total: ₹ 74.17 cr. #India biz.”

#Chhichhore is displaying strong legs at the BO... Continues to surprise with solid trending on [second] Fri... Remains unstoppable, despite a strong opponent [#DreamGirl]... Expect bigger numbers on [second] Sat and Sun... [Week 2] Fri 5.34 cr. Total: ₹ 74.17 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 14, 2019

'Chhichhore' is based on the life of eight friends who reunite after several years in times of crisis. Indeed, no matter how much your friends drift apart, they will be right beside you in the hour of need!

It stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Kumar Shukla and Prateik Babbar among others.