Dev D actress reveals she has a 3-year-old daughter, opens up on marriage plans

New Delhi: Actor Mahie Gill, who is best known for her role as Paro in Anurag Kashyap's critically acclaimed Hindi film 'Dev.D', is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Family Of Thakurganj'.

The actress, in an exclusive conversation with TOI revealed that she is a proud mother of a daughter who is all set to turn three this August.

The actress, during the interview, said that she gave birth to a baby girl nearly three years ago and added that she never tried to hide the fact from media. She said that she never disclosed it herself as no one ever asked her about it and when someone did, she did not hide the reality.

Mahie also revealed that she is still unmarried and will marry only when she wants to.

Mahie, who was last seen in 'Apharan - Sabka Katega', told the tabloid that she is not single and is in a relationship

Speaking of 'Family of Thakurganj', the action-drama is directed by Manoj K. Jha and Prince Singh and produced by Ajay Singh Rajput. The film also features Jimmy Shergill, Saurabh Shukla, Sudhir Pandey among others and is set to arrive in theatres on July 19.

Mahie will also be seen in 'Dabangg 3' and 'Orphan Train' which will be released this year.

The actress is also working on Ekta Kapoor’s web series Fixer. The crew suffered from an outrageous incident last month when the artists, technicians and crew were beaten up by drunk goons by sticks and rods even after legal permission.