DEVA

'DEVA' Starring Shahid Kapoor To Hit Screens On January 31, 2025!

Don’t miss this big-screen spectacle—and mark your calendars for January 31, 2025.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 28, 2024, 10:02 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Get ready for an adrenaline rush as Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films bring their much-anticipated high-octane action thriller Deva to cinemas now on January 31st, 2025.
 
Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Siddharth Roy Kapur, Deva brings superstar Shahid Kapoor back to screen after an almost one-year gap. The film also features Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati.

Zee Studios shared the first look poster on Instagram with the caption reading: Sit tight, ‘cause the wait just got shorter! Deva is coming your way sooner than you think—January 31st, 2025! The hype is real, the energy is through the roof, and we’re beyond excited to bring you this action-packed thriller earlier than expected! Mark your calendars and get ready for a heart-pumping experience that you won’t forget! 

Packed with gripping performances and a storyline designed to keep audiences at the edge of their seats, Deva is set to be an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Don’t miss this big-screen spectacle—and mark your calendars for January 31, 2025.


 

