Kangana Ranaut

Dhaakad: Kangana Ranaut looks fierce as Agent Agni, calls it depiction of Goddess Bhairavi

'Dhaakad', which is touted to be a world-class spy thriller, is directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai and is jointly produced by Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films and co-produced by Qyuki Digital Media. Kangana, who is the protagonist in the film, plays the role of an officer in the movie. The film promises to be a high-octance drama and is believed to be based on serious issues like child trafficking and crime against women.

Photo courtesy: Twitter

NEW DELHI: Actress Kangana Ranaut on Monday (February 8) shared new stills from her upcoming spy-thriller actioner 'Dhaakad'. The actress is seen donning an all-black suit against a fiery background. Her character 'Agent Agni' is armed with a machine gun whereas a burning vehicle is seen lying behind her in the latest stills. The pictures appear to be a sequence of an action scene from the film. 

She captioned the post as, "They call her Agni... the brave one #Dhaakad I say she is my depiction of Bhairavi, the goddess of death ... #Dhaakad." 

In previous posters too, Kangana has been seen flaunting fierce looks. Earlier, the actress had shared a video of the rehearsals for the film, revealing that an action scene for the film will be filmed at a cost of Rs 25 crore. 

Kangana had earlier said that 'Dhaakad' will be a world-class spy thriller as they have a highly acclaimed international action crew, and legendary french director of photography Tetsuo Nagata on board.
 

'Dhaakad', which is touted to be a world-class spy thriller, is directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai and is jointly produced by Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films and co-produced by Qyuki Digital Media. Kangana, who is the protagonist in the film, plays the role of an officer in the movie. The film promises to be a high-octane drama and is believed to be based on serious issues like child trafficking and crime against women. The film also features Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in key roles. 

The makers recently revealed the looks of Arjun and Divya. While Arjun plays the main antagonist 'Rudraveer', Dutta will be seen as 'evil master' Rohini.

The film is slated to have a theatrical release on October 1, 2021. 

