Dhanush reviews Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund, calls it 'mind-blowing and brilliant'!

New Delhi: Talented star Dhanush watched megastar Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund recently and is bowled by the team performance. The actor showered heaps of praises for director Nagraj Manjule’s creative filmmaking skills and was speechless!

Here’s what the actor said, link:

Nagraj Manjule’s JHUND starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan is a unique sports drama that showcases the game of life, the movie features Amitabh Bachchan as a retired school teacher who is determined to change the life of the underprivileged children by engaging them in the game of football, aiming to keep the kids away from petty crime and cheap additions.

Jhund releases in cinemas on March 4, 2022. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath, Raaj Hiremath, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Meenu Aroraa & Sandeep Singh, under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment & Aatpat. It’s a Zee Studios worldwide release.