'Dholi Taro' To 'Sun Sajni'- Top Garba Tracks Of Bollywood

New Delhi: The way Bollywood presents the culture of India with its superhit dance numbers is nothing less than a celebration for the masses. While India is a destination of diverse cultures with its significant dance forms, Garba, a traditional Gujarati dance form has always enhanced the celebration mood on the big screens.

Right from ruling the hit list as the mandatory song to be played at the major festive celebrations, the Garba songs bring along some amazing dance moves from the actors. So let us look at the actor and their Garba songs that genuinely ruled hearts.

Salman Khan in 'Dholi Taro'

Dholi Taro from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was released way back in the 90s and since then, it is one of the most loved and indeed most played Garba celebration songs.

Kartik Aaryan in 'Sun Sajini'

Sun Sajini from Satyaprem Ki Katha has recently been released and left the nation berserk with the electrifying energy of Kartik Aaryan.

Shah Rukh Khan in 'Udi Udi Jaye'

Well-studded with amazing Garba beats, Udi Udi Jaye from Raees is a song that reflects the vibrant culture of Gujarat.