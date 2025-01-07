Diana Penty Opens Up About Her Role In 'Azaad,' Director Abhishek Kapoor Lauds Her Transformation

The much-anticipated trailer for Azaad, set to release on January 17, 2025, has been unveiled, capturing the essence of pre-independence India with a fresh and dynamic cast. Diana Penty’s transformation into a traditional woman from a small village marks a departure from her previous urban roles.

At the trailer launch, Diana shared her preparation journey, stating, "This is a character I have never played before. I’ve always been considered for more modern, urban roles, but this character is a traditional, small town girl in India’s pre-independence period, a world I was very unfamiliar with. So yes, there was a lot of prep to be done to play the part... I also did a few drama and character-building workshops... and some sessions with a dialect coach as well, so as to get the accent right.”

Director Abhishek Kapoor praised her dedication, revealing, "I had seen her work earlier. I have never seen her in the avatar that I needed for this character, so I thought about it several times... She has a very western persona, and I wanted a very Indian, authentic-looking, graceful woman... We did several tests and readings, and she genuinely brought honesty and integrity to this role."

With Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role and newcomers Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan adding fresh energy, Azaad is poised to be a standout cinematic experience this January.