New Delhi: True to her name, Parineeti Chopra looked no less than a 'Pari', elegantly fitted in an ivory and golden-hued lehenga at her high-profile wedding with Raghav Chadha in Udaipur on September 24. Continuing the pastel lehenga trend set by the Bollywood brides, Parineeti ditched traditional colours too.

But wait, did the actress seek inspiration from Alia Bhatt's bridal look? Afterall, Alia did show the way on how to nail open-hair bridal look. Moreover, Alia Bhatt had ditched heavy bridal outfit and jewellery. Instead, Mrs. Ranbir Kapoor opted for an ivory saree designed by Sabyashachi Mukherjee.

Now, talking about the latest B-Town Bride, Mrs Chadha also looked elegantly sleek in her golden lehenga. Complementing her ensemble, the actress chose mesmerising jewellery with green stones and a veil with her now-husband Raghav Chadha’s name written on it in Hindi. What's more? Both the actresses decided upon minimal makeup for their D-day.

The duo got married in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on Sunday. The wedding ceremony was held at the Leela Palace. It was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Tennis star Sania Mirza, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, Shiva Sena leader Aditya Thackeray, and Manish Malhotra also marked their presence at the starry wedding.

The couple got engaged on May 13 in Delhi. The star-studded ceremony was attended by several politicians including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.

Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating. The love story of Raghav-Parineeti might have blossomed in London as reportedly the duo studied together in a college there.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. She also has Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue along with Akshay Kumar in her kitty.