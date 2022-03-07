Did you know Akshay Kumar took 2 hours everyday to get the evil look of Bachchhan Paandey?

NEW DELHI: Akshay Kumar is all set to enthrall the audience with his baddie avatar in Sajid Nadiadwala's next, 'Bachchhan Paandey'. The posters have presented Akshay in his deadly avatar, with his look is getting immense love from the audience. To don upon the look as Bachchhan Paandey, Akshay everyday gave in 2 hours to prosthetics and hair, makeup.

A source closed to the development reveals, "The making of the raw and rugged look of Akshay took almost 2 hours everyday. As the film was shot in Covid times, very few people were allowed at the same time in Akshay’s vanity. So everyone had to do their job separately. His evil eye blue lens look, combined with the rough beard was laborious, but Akshay had always been patient throughout the whole process."

The makers have released 3 posters of Akshay Kumar as Bachchhan Paandey, giving a glimpse of his deadly look, all of which have piqued the audiences' interest in the film and to watch their Khiladi in a baddie character.

Directed by Farhad Samji, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ whose trailer and the recent song, opened to an overwhelming response, also stars a talented ensemble star cast including Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Get ready for 'Holi Pe Goli' as Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ is all set to release in cinemas on March 18, 2022!