Disha Patani captures the beauty of nature while shooting for her next Surya 42

Disha shared some really amazing photos that captured beautiful beach scenes and other mesmerizing sunsets captures while on the sets of Suriya's 42nd project.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 11:27 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • As we all know Disha Patani is currently shooting in Goa for Suriya's 42nd Project.
  • As the actress never misses a chance to explore something new in her life, now she discovered a photographer inside her while her time on the sets of the film.

New Delhi: As we all know Disha Patani is currently shooting in Goa for Suriya's 42nd Project. As the actress never misses a chance to explore something new in her life, now she discovered a photographer inside her while her time on the sets of the film. 

While taking to her social media, the actress shared some really amazing photos that captured beautiful beach scenes and other mesmerizing sunsets captures while on the sets of Suriya's 42nd Project. She wrote the caption, "Shot by me #surya42"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Moreover, Disha has recently won the hearts of the audience with her amazing performance in 'Ek Villain Returns'. The actress played a negative character in the film while leaving everyone stunned with her acting spectacle. 

Meanwhile on the work front, While Disha has ignited the excitement among the audience with the announcement of her lead in Suriya 42 upcoming film, the actress will also be seen in Karan Johar's ‘Yodha’ co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and 'Project K' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.

