Disha Patani, Raashii Khanna to star in 'Yodha' opposite Sidharth Malhotra

Mumbai: Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani have come aboard for Dharma Productions' much-awaited film 'Yodha', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra.

Dharma Productions shared two pictures welcoming the two actresses. They captioned the pictures, "Our two female leads of #Yodha are coming to hijack your hearts - welcoming Disha Patani & Raashii Khanna to the family! See you in cinemas on 11th November, 2022!"

Karan Johar too took to his Instagram and welcomed the actresses, as he wrote, "The phenomenal and exceptionally talented female leads of #Yodha are here! Welcoming the fierce, the gorgeous and ever charming Disha Patani to the family. Along with Raashii Khanna, who brings her spark and innocence to the role like no other! Yodha hits theatres near you on 11th November, 2022."

The film, which is being helmed by debutant director duo Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, and produced by Dharma Productions and Shashank Khaitan's Mentor Disciple Films, went on floors last month and is all set to release theatrically on November 11, 2022.