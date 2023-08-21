New Delhi: Disha Panati is a multi-talented actress and one of the hottest divas of Bollywood. While she has always been known for her screen presence in films and her dance moves, the actress has yet again impressed her fans this time by stepping into the director's shoes and becoming one of the first actresses of the younger generations to do so by directing her music video that has just dropped- 'Kyun Karu Fikar'.

Fans and audiences cannot contain their excitement as they praise the song. Along with directing the video the actress also stars in the video and is looking gorgeous as always. Her looks from the video are super trendy and we want to steal all of the outfits that she has donned. As for the messaging of the music video, it is extremely meaningful and talks about how one should be carefree of all the judgments of the world and to just focus on themselves and not to be bothered by what others have to say to put you down. Its a very cheerful and empowering song and has a very international pop feeling to it while also giving us major K- Pop vibes.

The song is really relatable for the youth and is something that you would want to listen to it while taking a morning walk, on a long drive or whenever you’re feeling down. Something to empower you and lift you up while you are feeling down. The visuals of the video are fabulous, the vibe is immaculate and Disha has truly done a wonderful job in directing the video and getting the messaging of song to the audience accurately.



We cannot wait for Disha to take on the role of the director more often and show her directorial skills.

On the professional front, Disha Patani will be seen in two pan-Indian films, Kalki 2898 AD and Kanguva. Additionally, she is also a part of Yodha opposite Siddharth Malhotra.