Doctor G: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh groove on peppy dance number ‘Dil Dhak Dhak Karta Hai’- Watch

New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh’s upcoming film ‘Doctor G’ encapsulates a fun-filled journey of a hopeful orthopaedic who turns gynaecologist and maps the struggles he faces being the only male doctor in a class full of women. The trailer has received so much love and have left the audiences eagerly excited for its theatrical release.

After teasing the fans with the snippet of ‘O Sweetie Sweetie’ sung by Ayushmann Khurrana, Junglee Pictures has released its second song from the ‘Doctor G’ album 'Dil Dhak Dhak Karta Hai'.

This peppy track showcases the sizzling chemistry between Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh as it brings to you the club song of the year. Themed around the subject of the film, a medical campus comedy drama, the song witnesses some cool and groovy dance steps by ace choreographer Bosco that will surely set your mood on the dance floors with its hook steps.

Watch the song here -

Fans could not keep calm seeing the full song and went into the comments section to shower their love. “Ayushman is just ahead of all current generation of actors. His eyes act better than most of the others,” added one fan. “This song deserves more love and appreciation,” added another user.

The heart-thumping and groovy beats of ‘Dil Dhak Dhak Karta Hai’ is composed by Amjad Nadeem Aamir and sung by Raj Barman & Sakshi Holkar; the lyrics of the song are given by Amjad Nadeem.

Written by Sumit Saxena, Saurabh Bharat, Vishal Wagh and Anubhuti Kashyap, ‘Doctor G’ is set to release in theatres on October 14. Junglee Pictures’ upcoming slate also includes ‘Woh Ladaki Hai Kahan?’, ‘Dosa King’, ‘Ulajh’ and ‘Click Shankar’ to name a few.