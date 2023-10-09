'Dono' Actress Paloma Dhillon Reacts On Receiving Amazing Response From The Audiences

New Delhi: While Avnish Barjatya directed Dono starring Paloma and Rajveer Deol has gotten some great reviews, the film's leading lady Paloma seems to have garnered a fan base of her own. Yes, many critics as well as fans are captivated by the charm that Paloma exudes on the 70mm.

Some netizens pointed out how Paloma perfectly reflects the beauty and grace of Mother Poonam Dhillon. Whereas, other critics wrote that she stuns with her expressions, voice, and dance moves too.

A review states that Paloma looks quite confident on screen, for a debutante she gives an earnest performance that grows on you. Another review pointed out that Paloma shows great promise, she is sweet many feel she is a girl next door you are likely to fall for.

Overwhelmed with the response Paloma said, "It is hard for me to put in words what I feel. I can only be grateful to God, my parents, and Rajshri for believing in me and giving me a chance. The production that launched legends like Madhuriji and Bhagyashree Mam, has been my launch pad too, I could not be more honoured. There are too many emotions right now, but it's all a happy feeling. Seeing this kind of response only makes all my efforts feel worth it.”

“I remember I did a very important monologue during an emotional scene on the beach. Unfortunately, it was a day I was very sick. I had a fever & bad cold, with blocked ears, I could not even hear myself properly. But I did not tell Avnish about it since I knew the whole unit was there & permission was taken only for that day. That day I realized when they say show must go on, what it actually means and that being an actor is not all that easy,” she added.

Rajshri, in its 75-year-old legacy, has been a production house of debutants, launching fresh talent in all streams of film with pride. For its 59th Film Production, titled Dono, Rajshri is in association with Jio Studios. Directed By - Avnish S. Barjatya and produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Late Rajkumar Barjatya, and Ajit Kumar Barjatya. Creative Production is led by Sooraj R. Barjatya. Dono, a tale of two strangers, and one destination is now successfully running in theatres.