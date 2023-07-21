Dream Girl 2: This Exchange Between Pooja And Rocky Will Leave You In Splits

The makers of Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurrana are leaving no stone unturned to create buzz around the film. They have adopted a unique approach to give an interesting twist to the promo of the upcoming film. Earlier, the team unveiled a promo with a Bhaijaan connection to it, ahead of the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Now, another new promo of the upcoming film has been unveiled by the makers, and it shows a hilarious exchange between Pooja and Rocky in their epic conversation. The captivating promo with delightful banter is bound to leave you in splits.

Rib-tickling Promo Of Dream Girl 2

In the fun-filled promo, Pooja can be seen engaged in a conversation with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s Rocky over a phone call. The promo begins with a beautiful glimpse of Pooja who can be seen teasing the audience with her enigmatic presence. Then, she gets a phone call which she answers with her usual charm.



Pooja’s mysterious presence in the promo and Rocky’s appealing enthusiasm keep the audience glued to their couch as they crave for more. If this wasn’t enough, Pooja is mentioned as a “tyohar" (festival), which gives a hint about the surprises the film has in store. Next, Pooja promises that her “1st look" is coming soon and it is announced that the trailer of the film will release on July 25. As the promo concludes, it leaves the audience eagerly waiting for the release of Dream Girl 2.

Watch:

More About Dream Girl 2

Dream Girl 2 will have love, laughter, and unexpected surprises for the audience. Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, Dream Girl 2 is a sequel to Dream Girl, which was released in 2019. The movie is set to hit theatres on August 25.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’s release and is engaged in promotional activities for the film along with his co-star, Alia Bhatt. The Karan Johar directorial will release on July 28.