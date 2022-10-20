Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer to now release on THIS date

Mumbai: Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana`s sequel to his 2019 hit `Dream Girl` has set an early release date. The film, which also stars Ananya Panday, will now drop a week early in theatres on June 23, 2023.

The reason behind the move is to avert a clash with `Satya Prem ki Katha`, which stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. `Dream Girl 2` was supposed to be released on the same day as `Satya Prem ki Katha` on June 29, 2023.

On learning that `Satya Prem ki Katha`, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is slated to release on the same day, the producer of `Dream Girl 2`, Ektaa R Kapoor agreed to shift the date of `Dream Girl 2` from June 29 to June 23, 2023.

Earlier Ayushmann had shared the announcement of the part 2. Here is the post:

The makers of `Dream Girl 2` had recently dropped a teaser and announced the second instalment of the film.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann`s recent film `Doctor G` is garnering love from the audience. The actor again chose an off-beat role of a gynaecologist this time with `Doctor G`.