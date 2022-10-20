NewsEntertainmentMovies
AYUSHMANN KHURRANA

Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer to now release on THIS date

Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in the film 'Doctor G' which also starred Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role

Edited By:  Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 05:09 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Release date of Dream Girl 2 has been changed
  • The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role
  • The film will now be released on the 29th of June 2023

Trending Photos

Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer to now release on THIS date

Mumbai: Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana`s sequel to his 2019 hit `Dream Girl` has set an early release date. The film, which also stars Ananya Panday, will now drop a week early in theatres on June 23, 2023.

The reason behind the move is to avert a clash with `Satya Prem ki Katha`, which stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. `Dream Girl 2` was supposed to be released on the same day as `Satya Prem ki Katha` on June 29, 2023.

On learning that `Satya Prem ki Katha`, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is slated to release on the same day, the producer of `Dream Girl 2`, Ektaa R Kapoor agreed to shift the date of `Dream Girl 2` from June 29 to June 23, 2023.

Earlier Ayushmann had shared the announcement of the part 2. Here is the post:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared b(@ayushmannk)

The makers of `Dream Girl 2` had recently dropped a teaser and announced the second instalment of the film.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann`s recent film `Doctor G` is garnering love from the audience. The actor again chose an off-beat role of a gynaecologist this time with `Doctor G`.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of India-Pakistan cricket relationship
DNA Video
DNA: Look at Britain and France, not India on inflation
DNA Video
DNA: No Fees, No Exams?
DNA Video
DNA: Evidence of the system's 'dead sensibilities'
DNA Video
DNA: Entry for Burqa, No Entry for Bangles
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Hindus, 'soft targets' of terrorists in Kashmir!
DNA Video
DNA: Monday officially declared as ‘worst day of the week’
DNA Video
DNA: Who made stray dogs 'killer'?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the reality of helicopter crash near Kedarnath?