Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer to now release on THIS date
Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in the film 'Doctor G' which also starred Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role
Mumbai: Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana`s sequel to his 2019 hit `Dream Girl` has set an early release date. The film, which also stars Ananya Panday, will now drop a week early in theatres on June 23, 2023.
The reason behind the move is to avert a clash with `Satya Prem ki Katha`, which stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. `Dream Girl 2` was supposed to be released on the same day as `Satya Prem ki Katha` on June 29, 2023.
On learning that `Satya Prem ki Katha`, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is slated to release on the same day, the producer of `Dream Girl 2`, Ektaa R Kapoor agreed to shift the date of `Dream Girl 2` from June 29 to June 23, 2023.
The makers of `Dream Girl 2` had recently dropped a teaser and announced the second instalment of the film.
Meanwhile, Ayushmann`s recent film `Doctor G` is garnering love from the audience. The actor again chose an off-beat role of a gynaecologist this time with `Doctor G`.
