Dream Girl 2 Full HD Movie Leaked On Tamilrockers, Moviespie, Telegram; Ayushmann Khurrana And Ananya Panday's Film Hit By Piracy

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 09:24 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday's big commercial outing - Dream Girl 2 has also fallen prey to the deadly menace of piracy on the day of its release. The comedy-drama is produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures and is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The film has reportedly been leaked on torrent sites hours before its release on August 25, 2023. 

DREAM GIRL 2 LEAKED ONLINE?

The movie trailer and songs have piqued the audiences' interest. Dream Girl 2 is reportedly available in free HD download on notorious sites such as Tamilrockers, Moviespie, Telegram, Buzzhindi among others. This is not the first film to be hit by piracy. Reports suggest Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 has also been leaked online.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's latest release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was also marred by the piracy bug. Earlier, Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Ajay Devgn's Bholaa, and Kartik Aaryan's latest release Satyaprem Ki Katha among many others were leaked online ahead of its release.

Also, the Telugu comedy-drama Bro featuring South superstar Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej in the lead roles was also hit by piracy. 

DREAM GIRL 2 CAST

It is a sequel to the 2019 hit film Dream Girl, which boasts an ensemble cast featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa among others.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Dream Girl 2 is touted to be Ayushmann's big commercial release. He was last seen in Doctor G and An Action Hero which came in 2022.

(Disclaimer: Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. Zee News does not promote or support piracy in any form.)

 

