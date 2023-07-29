trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2642048
Dream Girl 2 Trailer: Chunky Panday Calls Pooja Aka Ayushmann Khurrana But Daughter Ananya Panday Cuts In Between - Watch Funny Video

'Dream Girl 2' is all set to hit theatres on 25th August 2023, promising a joyous and entertaining cinematic experience. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 03:49 PM IST

Dream Girl 2 Trailer: Chunky Panday Calls Pooja Aka Ayushmann Khurrana But Daughter Ananya Panday Cuts In Between - Watch Funny Video Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood's dynamic duo, Chunky Panday and Ananya Panday, have teamed up to create an upbeat and peppy video. The trailer of 'Dream Girl 2' is all set to be released on 1st August. In the recently released fun clip by the makers, Chunky Panday, known for his infectious sense of humor, is seen getting caught up in the ongoing 'Pooja fever' and couldn't help but marvel at her Instagram account. 

However, Ananya enters the frame and showcases her disappointment on not being given as much screen time as Pooja. Ananya was quick to react and asked her father to call the film's production house, Balaji Telefilms, immediately. The situation gets even funnier when Pooja picks up the call, and the conversation takes a playful turn as Pooja teases Chunky, saying, "Kaise ho mere Chunky?" To which he replies, "Young, handsome, and weekend pe freeeee." Amidst seductive laughter, Pooja couldn't resist pulling Ananya's leg, "Chunks, Ananya ko bura toh nahi laga na. Uske scenes mujhse thode kam hain."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by EktaaRkapoor (@ektarkapoor)

'Dream Girl 2' is all set to charm audiences on 25th August 2023, promising a joyous and entertaining cinematic experience. Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor and directed by the talented Raaj Shaandilyaa.

