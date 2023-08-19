trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2650817
'Dream Girl' Pooja Makes The Bollywood Wives Maheep, Bhavana, Neelam Insecure - Watch

Dream Girl 2 is making its way to the top cities of the country, which includes cities like Indore, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Pune. Dream Girl 2's Pooja casts all the competition aside and takes everything in her stride as she charms her way to everyone's heart. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 01:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Dream Girl' Pooja Makes The Bollywood Wives Maheep, Bhavana, Neelam Insecure - Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The much-awaited comedy-drama, Dream Girl 2 is everywhere! After the massively impressive trailer, the makers treated the audiences with two songs 'Dil ka Telephone' and 'Naach' and both are at the top when it comes to popularity. Apparently, Pooja seems to have now caught the attention of the woman brigade in the entertainment industry. It's no surprise that with her elegance and charm, Pooja is setting her competition ablaze with jealousy!

As our very own Dream Girl keeps adding to her never-ending list of fans and viewers, the famous trio of Bollywood Wives - Maheep, Bhavna and Neelam seem to be visibly ruffled with Pooja's ever-increasing fame and popularity amongst the masses! Looks like a new champion has entered the ranks, all set to establish a new leadership. But will the custodians give up their stronghold? Let's wait and watch! 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Balaji Motion Pictures (@balajimotionpictures)

Dream Girl 2, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, while Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Ranjan Raj, Manoj Joshi, and Annu Kapoor appear in prominent roles. The film is arriving in cinemas on August 25, 2023.

