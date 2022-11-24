Drishyam 2 Hindi Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn starrer refuses to SLOW DOWN, earns Rs 96 cr on Day 6

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 has won the audiences and how! The sequel has released after 7 years and the wait has totally worth it. The film has scored well and is nearing the coveted Rs 100 crore figure already in 6 days. After Golmaal Again, Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior and Singham Returns - Drishyam 2 is likely to become Ajay Devgn's 4th film to hit Rs 100 cr net in one week, reportedly.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collection figures. He wrote: #Drishyam2 is in no mood to slow down on Day 6…

Will swim past ₹ cr today [Day 7].

Fifth [outright] #Hindi film to hit century in 2022.

Fri 15.38 cr, Sat 21.59 cr, Sun 27.17 cr, Mon 11.87 cr, Tue 10.48 cr, Wed 9.55 cr. Total: ₹ 96.04 cr. #India biz.

Fri 15.38 cr, Sat 21.59 cr, Sun 27.17 cr, Mon 11.87 cr, Tue 10.48 cr, Wed 9.55 cr. Total: ₹ 96.04 cr. #India biz.

Drishyam 2 stars features Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles with Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Rajat Kapoor in supporting roles. It is a remake of the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name. The film was certified U/A by the central board of film certification (CBFC) with an approved run-time of 2 hours 33 minutes.