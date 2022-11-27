Drishyam 2 Hindi box office collections: Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer continues to SHINE, crosses Rs 125 cr!

New Delhi: Ajay Devgn-Tabu crime-thriller ‘Drishyam 2’ is doing wonders at the box office. In just 9 days, the film has not only crossed Rs 125 Cr mark but is also close to touching Rs 200 Cr mark.

“Drishyam 2 is extraordinary on its second Saturday as it's looking at growth in the 80-90% range. The collections of the film look to be in the 14 crore nett range taking the film to almost 125 crore nett. The film now looks on course to cross the 200 crore nett mark as it will have over 160 crore nett on the board after two weeks,” reported Box Office India.

“The film has seen extraordinary growth all over with Mumbai / Gujarat are showing even more than extraordinary growth. There were centres in Gujarat Saurashtra which were strong on Friday and then almost double on Saturday. Sunday will be out of this world in this circuit,” it added.

Film critic and analyst Taran Adarsh also noted that Drishyam 2 showed a growth of 80.94 percent.

The film’s collections have shown this growth despite facing tough competition from Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer ‘Bhediya’ which released in the theatres on November 25, Friday.

The film is a sequel to Devgn's 2015 crime thriller ‘Drishyam’. The action-thriller is a Hindi remake of the Malayalam film of the same name starring Mohanlal in the original.

Drishyam 2 Hindi also stars Shriya Saran, Tabu, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta and Akshaye Khanna. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. The film is presented by Viacom18 Studios, T-Series and Panorama Studios.