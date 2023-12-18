Fans Flock To Meet Shah Rukh Khan In MASSIVE Numbers At 'Dunki' Event In Dubai

New Delhi: As Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited Dunki is all set for its in this week, the superstar has kick-started its promotional journey in full force. Leaving the audience excited, SRK is leaving no stone unturned by spreading his charm across the world. Kickstarting the promotional journey from Dubai, SRK received a grand welcome from the people on the Dunki Day 1 promotion with a grand setup for his entry at the Global Village.

SRK recently visited VOX Cinemas Dubai and it took no time for the audience to go insane on his entry. Dubai gave a grand welcome to SRK as he visited Deira City Centre for the VOX cinemas event. Hooting and cheering of the people filled the auditorium while SRK spread his charm as always.

While talking about his film, he said, "I made 'Jawan' fir maine socha maine ladke ladkiyu ke liye bana di apane liye kuch nahy banayi fir maine 'Dunki' bana di. Ye meri vaali film hai jo mere dil ke bahut kareeb hai..year started with 'Pathaan' for me, which was always lady's first for the girls and I want to end the year with a film for me."

Khan also said he expects the film to leave audiences with a feeling of love for their country and family, "between giggles and laughter."

He also said, "I don't know. Raju Hirani saab ne bhi kabhi aesi film nahi banai (Rajkumar Hirani hasn't made a film like this.) When we finished the film and saw it for the first time, humko aesa laga Raju Hirani saab ne love story bana di hai which spans ages. (When we saw the film, we thought Hirani had made a love story that spans ages)."

In a recent interview, Khan said the film is "touching" and that Hirani has never made a film like it. He also said the film's name comes from the Punjabi pronunciation of "donkey."

"It's a very touching film. I think ye pyaar ki kahani hai, isme action hai jo Raju Hirani ne kabhi dala nhi hai. Both saare sequences aese hai jo I think maine nhi kiye hue. It's a story of love; it has action that Rajkumar Hirani hasn't done before. There are many sequences that I think I haven't done. All that is there but Raju never shows his films in the trailers and teasers. He likes people to come to the theatre and enjoy it. So, you will find lots of love and comedy."

After this, Dubai made special arrangements to welcome the biggest movie star SRK on the Giant Wheel at the Global Village. The stage is all set for SRK at Global Village bringing the audience a chance to go Lutt Putt in the fever of Dunki.

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release on 21st December 2023.