NEW DELHI: Fans of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan were in cheers as the first song of his upcoming film 'Dunki' was dropped by the makers. Titled, 'Lutt Putt Gaya,' the romantic number is picturised on the 'Badshah' Khan and Taapsee Pannu, who plays his love interest in the film.

In the song, Shah Rukh's character Hardy is head over heels in love with Taapsee's character Manu. In a dream sequence, he is expressing his love for Manu while dancing around his village.

The song 'Lutt Putt Gaya' has turned out to be the new melody of love that is ruling the hearts of the audience. Bringing back the innocence of love in a song that is bound to be n your playlist.

It is to be noted that 'Lutt Putt Gaya' garnered 30 million views in just 24 hours of its release. The first song from 'Dunki' has indeed come as an absolute treat for the audiences who have been eagerly looking forward to seeing more of the endearing world of Rajkumar Hirani.

The loved song left fans with a lot of curiosity around the film and their favourite superstar SRK, and it was certainly witnessed on the #AskSrk session conducted post the launch , where the fans were seen expressing their love for the song to the superstar.

DUNKI

'Dunki' features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, starring along with Shah Rukh Khan.

It is reported to be based on the concept of 'Donkey Flight', an unlawful backdoor entry technique for nations like the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States. 'Dunki' depicts the lives of Indians who choose to enter the nation using this illegal process and struggle to return home. It also stars Boman Irani, Dia Mirza, Dharmendra and Satish Shah in key roles.

The shooting took place in Mumbai, Budapest In London, Jeddah and Neom in Saudi Arabia, Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, J&K's Srinagar, Pampore, Sonamarg and Pulwama. A song sequence was shot in Kashmir choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

'Dunki' was shot over 75 days out of which Shah Rukh shot for 60 days. The film is reportedly budgeted at Rs 85 crore.

The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation. It is written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon 'Dunki' is a Christmas release, hitting theatres on December 21, 2023.