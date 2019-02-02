हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sonam Kapoor

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Day 1 Box Office collections: Despite rave reviews, Sonam Kapoor starrer witnesses slow start

Check out the collections

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Day 1 Box Office collections: Despite rave reviews, Sonam Kapoor starrer witnesses slow start

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor's latest outing 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' has managed to gather immense praise from the audience and the critics. The film was lauded for portraying a sensitive subject like homosexuality with utmost finesse. However, the Box Office collections aren't as good as the reviews were. It is expected to go up during the weekend.

Trade analyst and noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga had a lacklustre start, but picked up at select urban centres towards evening... Growth on Day 2 and Day 3 essential for a respectable weekend total... Fri ₹ 3.30 cr [1500 screens]. India biz."

The film revolves around the secret love story of Sonam Kapoor's character, who finds it difficult to come out of her closet.  She feels stifled in her own world until a friend and confidante Rajkummar Rao walks into her life.

It  highlights the plight of a homosexual person struggling to reveal her real identity to the conservative society. 

Sonam's role in the film is one of a kind as no mainstream actress had taken up a character like this in the recent past and hence the film is highly anticipated. 

The film is directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar. The starcast includes  Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. Southern sensation Regina Cassandra, Brijendra Kala and Madhumalti Kapoor will also be seen in pivotal roles.

'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' hits the screens on February 1, 2019

