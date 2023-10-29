trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2681629
Ektaa R Kapoor Teases Something Exciting About Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2

'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2' is Presented by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Cult Movies. The film is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor and is directed by Dibakar Banerjee.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 04:39 PM IST
New Delhi: Ektaa R Kapoor is all set to redefine love and thrill on the screen with her upcoming 'Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2'. Made under the banner of Balaji Telefilms, the film has been eagerly awaited by the audience. But, when it comes to grabbing the exact attention of the audience, Ektaa is always a step ahead as this time, she is gearing up for something big for National text your Ex Day and Halloween day and we assume, what? 

Ektaa took to her social media and shared sliding pictures of a burned teddy bear and a cake with a bomb, which certainly stands poles apart from each other. But, meeting the contrasting theme of National Text Your Ex Day and Halloween Day, Ektaa has piqued the excitement for 'Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2'. Keeping the audience on the edge, the producer jotted down the caption, "#dhoka cards for lsd 1 !!! Tom is world ex day n lsd 2 “celebrates ‘ d double whammy of world ex day n Halloween day after as world ‘Dhoka’ day!! Watch this space for more ! #worldexday #30thoctober #lsd2."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In July, Ekta Kapoor shared first look for Love, Sex, Aur Dhokha 2. The poster showcases a person snorting on Facebook-like icons with a roll made of money.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Balaji Telefilms upcoming 'Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2' - A Riveting Tale of Love and Betrayal in the Digital Era has gone on the floors. 

'Love Sex Aur Dhokha' had released back in 2010 and it launched the careers of Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Anshuman Jha and others. Actors Neha Chauhan, Amit Sial, Herry Tangri and Ashish Sharma also made a mark through the film, so did composer Sneha Khanwalker.

